Tapcade and Up-Down are trendy “barcades” in Kansas City that merge classic games and alcoholic drinks as a combined entertainment option.
Barcades are able to transcend time by attracting a nostalgic crowd as well as a newer one. Kids who grew up going to arcades and getting to play the first gaming consoles in the ‘80s and ‘90s can relive their memories and enjoy old favorites.
Younger crowds can engage in a new experience that provides a fun glimpse into the past.
TapcadeTapcade is a full restaurant and bar with more than 40 classic arcade games. For $5, a patron has unlimited access to classic arcade, console and board games. This barcade also has a single-screen movie theater
All of the arcade games use original parts that support their authenticity, including Pac-Man, NBA JAM, Street Fighter 2 and more. Tapcade is constantly cycling games in and out to give patrons fresh experiences.
The restaurant and bar amp up ordinary bar food by serving classics like jumbo wings, as well as novelty items like KC poutine and buffalo chicken Rangoon.
Up-DownUp-Down is another retro arcade bar featuring more than 50 arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, including pinball machines, Nintendo 64 console gaming and Skee-Ball. It costs 25 cents to play games like Mortal Kombat, Punch Out! or Super Mario Bros.
This full bar has at least 50 beers on tap, plus canned and bottled drinks and cocktails. They retain classic bar roots with food like jalapeño poppers and pulled pork sandwiches.
Up-Down also offers promotions on games and drinks, such as 20 free tokens for the first 100 guests on Friday and $3 16-ounce domestic cans on Wednesdays.