If You Go

What: Gates Bar-B-Q

Where: Six locations — 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., 3205 Main St., 1026 State Ave. and 1221 Brooklyn Ave. in Kansas City; 2001 W. 103rd Terrace in Leawood, Kansas; and 10440 E. U.S. Highway 40 in Independence

When: May vary by location, but generally 11 a.m. to midnight daily

Details: Gates Bar-B-Q is a signature barbecue restaurant in Kansas City, serving barbecue with award-winning sauces and rubs.

Contact information: 816-531-7522

Website: www.gatesbbq.com