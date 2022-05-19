Gates Bar-B-Q is a staple in Kansas City, providing customers with signature style Kansas City barbecue.
George W. Gates decided in 1946 to leave the railroad industry and pursue his dream of owning a family-owned-and-operated restaurant.
He and his wife, Arzelia, opened Gates Ol’ Kentucky at 19th and Vine, and it evolved into the restaurant chain known today as Gates Bar-B-Q with six locations in the area.
Gates BBQ offers a selection of classic barbecue items, such as pork spare ribs, beef, ham, turkey and chicken, and bun sandwiches with a choice of meat. The double-decker sandwich tops the filling with burnt ends.
The burnt ends can also be ordered separately on a hoagie, and diners can add fries, coleslaw, baked beans, onion rings, potato salad or pasta salad as sides. The dessert specialty is pie, especially yammer or sweet potato pie.
What makes Gates Bar-B-Q distinctive is its signature barbecue sauce, Gates said.
“It’s a savory, rich, distinct taste. You would know Gates Bar-B-Q sauce if you tasted it blindfolded,” he said.
As demand for the sauce grew, a decision was made in 1975 to introduce the product in local grocery stores.
In 1983, the restaurant began national distribution, with major supermarkets now carrying the sauce and spices. In 1984, Gates Bar-B-Q opened the Gates Commissary, where the company manufactures and distributes its products.
The style and design of the restaurants vary depending on the location. The restaurant on 47th and Paseo is a themed restaurant with the original late 1940s vibe.
“It throws you back to our beginnings in 1946,” Gates said.
The location in Leawood, Kansas, as well as the ones on Main Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, are more contemporary with television menu boards and renovated seating areas.
“Dining is more than just eating,” Gates said. “When you come in for a table, you are paying for the whole atmosphere and ambience of it.
“Gates Bar-B-Q is a Kansas City tradition,” he added. “Like when you go to Los Angeles and visit Hollywood or Disneyland. When you come to Kansas City, you come to Gates.”