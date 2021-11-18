The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Lee’s Summit has been a traditional downtown event for the last 30 years.
On Nov. 19, visitors are invited to walk or drive to Howard Station Park at 6:30 p.m. to see the mayor light the tree. Visitors then will be able to see the window displays and holiday lights through January.
“We put up a big stage. We have choir performances. We flip the switch to light downtown in thousands of sparkling lights, so we have the park all decorated with light displays, the buildings, storefronts and the trees in our streets,” said Julie Cook, events and promotion director.
After the tree lighting, visitors are invited to see Santa in the live window display at the Ivy & Sparrow boutique.
They are also encouraged to tackle their early holiday shopping, explore downtown and watch the light show installed in City Hall Plaza by the Lee’s Summit High School robotics team.
Visitors who want to watch the festivities from their car can do so while driving past the window displays in store fronts and other businesses.
“They (the businesses) were able to create some special memories for people that visited downtown, that could drive by in their vehicle and see these fun live window displays. So we are keeping that for this year,” Cook said.