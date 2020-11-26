Kansas City’s only ski resort, Snow Creek, is set to open Dec. 19 for its 35th winter season, weather permitting.
Snow Creek can be found about 35 miles outside Kansas City, offering hilly landscape views for guests from December to mid-March.
Due to COVID-19, resort events are limited this season.
Those with reservations will be required to ski at the resort, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
According to Shannon Buhler, general manager of Snow Creek, Epic Pass holders will have priority access to reservation days with pre-season booking opening Nov. 6.
Individual day lift ticket purchases for non-pass holders will begin online Dec. 8.
Snow Creek offers ski and snowboard school for ages 7 and up. The class must be booked in advance, and the class size will be limited to six people.
Guests can also go tubing in small groups down “Tornado Alley,” a 700-foot slope.
Resort dining and facilities will be open throughout the season but will be limited. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks in order to keep up their energy for the day.
“Having a ski resort in Missouri is important because we have so many active residents within our amazing state and many who are looking for a new sport or activity to enjoy,” Buhler said.
“It is a place for people of all ages and ability.”