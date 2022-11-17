The movie “Elf” has become a popular family Christmas movie. The Kansas City Symphony offers an original way to experience the movie by musically accompanying the movie live while it plays on a screen above the musicians.
The movie follows Buddy the Elf, who embarks on a journey to New York City in search of his real dad. It features actors Will Ferrell as Buddy and James Caan as his dad, Walter.
Academy Award-nominated John Debney, a Hollywood composer, wrote the sheet music to accompany the movie to be performed by the symphony’s 80 musicians.
Earlier this year, the symphony presented “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” in concert.
“The way the music interacted with the movie, it was completely amazing,” musician Edilberto de Oliveira said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it, I’d pick the concert over seeing the movie at the theaters any day.”
Upcoming movies accompanied by the symphony include Marvel Studio’s “Black Panther” and “The Princess Bride,” both scheduled for 2023.
“Elf” in Concert runs from Dec. 21 through 24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, and guests can purchase their tickets online at kcsymphony.org. Ticket prices range from $90 to $150, and the movie is rated PG.