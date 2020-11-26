The Crown Center Ice Terrace, Kansas City’s only public outdoor ice skating rink, is open for its 48th season through March 7.
Although the holiday season will look different this year, the classic Crown Center holiday decorations are up for visitors.
Families and friends must make a reservation on the Crown Center website two days in advance. Season passes will not be offered because of the new reservation system.
In order to keep social distances, 10 people will allowed on the ice terrace in 15-minute increments. Non-skaters must pay to enter, and masks will be required at all times.
Admission for all ages to skate costs $7 per person. Skate rentals are an additional $4, but skaters are encouraged to bring their own.
The Ice Terrace also offers private parties this season that can be reserved outside normal hours. Parties can have up to 50 skaters at a cost of $150 per hour.
After skating, Santa’s Gingerbread Station inside Crown Center offers an opportunity to meet and take a photo with Santa Claus through Dec 24.
Admission is free.