Loose Park is a 75-acre oasis south of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza that is among the city’s most popular places to visit.
There are tennis courts, an idyllic bridge over a lake, playground, Japanese tea room and garden, multiple fountains and deep connections to the Civil War — but the standout feature of Loose Park is the Rose Garden, which has about 3,000 roses of nearly 130 varieties in a 1.5-acre space.
All the rose varieties are marked and labeled, and QR codes around the garden let visitors learn more about each type of flower.
The centerpiece of the garden is a fountain that sprays water from a large chalice-shaped basin. This garden is one of the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department’s most requested wedding venues.
“There's walking trails around, so you can walk around the garden and enjoy the beauty of the scenery, and then the flowing of the water is always very nice and relaxing,” said Heidi Markle, marketing and events manager for Kansas City Parks and Recreation.
The Rose Garden began with Laura Conyers Smith’s vision. In 1931, she gathered a group of residents and established the Kansas City Rose Society, creating a rose garden with a collection of just 120 roses. To this day, the Rose Garden is still largely maintained by volunteers.
Recently, the Rose Garden underwent a $400,000 renovation that restored its original design and “tightened up the pathways,” Markle said.
To showcase the variety of trees in the area, more than 4,000 from a number of different species are placed and labeled around the park.
The Loose Park Garden Center, built in 1957, partners with clubs in the area to present shows and exhibitions. Demonstrations and educational seminars are also held, with many garden-related organizations running sessions throughout the year.
The Garden Center also has a horticultural library open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For history buffs, the park has markers along its southern edge to commemorate and describe the Union victory at the Battle of Westport, a Civil War conflict fought partially on that land.
Ella Loose bought the land in 1926 with the intention of turning it into a park to honor her husband, Jacob L. Loose, for whom the park is named. Until that point, it had been used as a golf course. In 1927, Ella Loose gave the property to the city.
“What I love about it is it’s always busy," Markle said. "People go there no matter what the weather is like. Beautiful days, ugly days, whatever. It’s just really a gathering for community, and you see all walks of life there.”