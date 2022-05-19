The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City is the only museum dedicated to preserving the history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of African Americans in the United States.
The museum was established in 1990 and is in the heart of the city’s historic 18th and Vine district. It is two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920.
Exhibits in the museum showcase the impact the Negro Leagues had on the country.
The inspiration behind the creation of the Negro Leagues Baseball museum was essentially for the museum to be a hall of fame for these renowned players. "It's so that we can be remembered," said Digital Strategy Manager Kiona Sinks.
Although the lessons within the Negro Leagues Baseball museum are rooted in a disgraceful chapter in this country’s history — segregation — it tells a significant story of triumph and conquest.
“It’s all based on one simple principle: You won’t let me play with you, then I will just create a league of my own,” President Bob Kendrick said.
The leagues started when the Kansas City Monarchs team was founded in 1920.
The museum is arranged as a timeline of both the Negro Leagues and American history. Exhibits include hundreds of photographs, historical artifacts and several interactive computer stations.
The Coors Field of Legends is the centerpiece of the museum, featuring 10 life-sized bronze sculptures of Negro League greats positioned on a mock baseball diamond.
The museum also displays a documentary film narrated by actor James Earl Jones with the story of the creation of the Negro Leagues.
Another special section of the museum’s collection is The Hall of Fame Lockers, which pays tribute to the Negro Leaguers who have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as more than 300 baseballs autographed by former Negro League players.
The most recent addition to the museum is a historical marker from the site of Jackie Robinson’s birthplace in Georgia. The marker had been vandalized and defaced by gunfire in 2021 before it ended up in Kansas City.
The museum accepted it as an educational opportunity to showcase the legacy of Jackie Robinson, while also making it apparent that there is still progress to be made in terms of racial equality in America.
For those who want keepsakes of this history, the museum store includes officially licensed Negro Leagues merchandise.
General admission tickets to the museum cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (65+), $6.00 kids (5-12), and free for kids 4 and under.