If You Go

What: The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Where: 1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Cost: Adults $10, seniors $9, children (5-12) $6, and 4 and under are free.

Details: This museum in the 18th and Vine district of Kansas City displays the rich history of African American baseball

Contact information: 816-221-1920

Website: www.nlbm.com