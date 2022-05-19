The Peachtree Cafe’Teria offers Kansas City diners a cafeteria-style soul-food experience on the outskirts of the city.
Vera Willis started the restaurant in July 1996 after she saw a need for a Black-owned soul food restaurant in the Kansas City area.
The inspiration for the restaurant is apparent as soon as a customer walks in. Pictures on the wall depict the struggles of African Americans and their story over time.
“The pictures tell a story by showing our journey,” Willis said.
For the menu, Willis drew from her Louisiana background and her own mother’s cooking.
She said the restaurant’s most popular items are fried chicken and braised oxtails. The sides are Southern classics, such as collard greens, cabbage, mac and cheese and candied yams.
The restaurant also offers chicken and waffles that use homemade Belgian waffles for the breakfast crowd.
Those in the mood for something sweet may want a serving of homemade peach cobbler.
A popular to-go item is called the “Ms.Francis,” with two meats, two sides and the customer’s choice of a bread roll or cornbread muffin.
“The Big Mama,” another popular option, includes three meats, three sides and a roll or cornbread muffin.
“Everything is made from scratch and made with love,” Willis said.
The Peachtree Cafe’Teria offers dining in, carry-out and curbside pick-up.
Food is displayed on a buffet steam table, and customers are served cafeteria style, meaning they collect their menu items as they go through the line. At the end of the line, the customer selects either dining in or taking the food to go.The Peachtree Cafe’Teria also puts an emphasis on giving back to the community. The restaurant holds a Coats for Kids drive annually. Last year, the drive collected more than 100 coats, hats and gloves for children in the Kansas City area.
“When I see those that I helped return and say thank you, that’s the most rewarding feeling,” Willis said.
The Peachtree Cafe’Teria is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Willis said Sundays are the Peachtree Cafe’Teria’s busiest days when it’s a common tradition for families to drive to the restaurant after church in their Sunday best.