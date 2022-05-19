If You Go

What: Powell Gardens

Where: 1609 NW US Hwy 50, Kingsville, MO 64061

When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: General admission tickets cost $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for military, $9.00 for seniors (60+), $4.00 for children (5-12), and children 4 and under, as well as members of the Powell Gardens are free.

Details: Kansas City's botanical garden with a variety of plants and seasonal displays.

Contact information: 816-697-2600

Website: www.powellgardens.org