In the early 20th century, Hazelle Hedges Rollins was the largest producer of marionettes and puppets in the world.
It was unusual at the time that her business was not located in Europe, where puppet and marionettes were popular. She lived and worked in Kansas City.
“The puppet factory was in Kansas City, and from the 1930s to the 1980s, it was the world’s largest toy factory,” said Kraig Kensinger, the artistic director of the Puppetry Arts Institute in Independence.
She used her puppets to contribute to her community and make a difference. The industry began to founder in the ‘80s, and Rollins was forced to make some tough choices.
“When that business went belly up and Rollins retired, millions and millions of vinyl puppet heads and parts and stuff like that were left over,” Kensinger said.
The factory had a hard time staying open. While people did try to keep it going through goodwill, Kensinger said it just was not enough. That was when Diane Houk had an idea.
“Diane got a bunch of people together and raised money and got all that puppet inventory, all those 1950s vinyl heads and puppet parts and everything from the factory,” he said. “So then she started this place.”
Houk founded the institute itself in 2001. She had been collecting puppets since childhood and was a lifelong puppet fan.
Since Rollins’ death, the Puppetry Arts Institute has been dedicated to her memory and keeping the world of puppetry alive. It is now located in a 3,000- square-foot building with the Hazelle Rollins Puppet Museum, as well as a research library, puppet performance space and workshop areas.
Museum visitors are able to actually paint and decorate their own 1950s puppets. The surplus gives them the opportunity to put their spin on history.
“Adults and kids have been able to come and pick an unpainted vinyl puppet from the 1950s, paint it and do a show,” Kensinger said.
This state bicentennial has inspired the institute to celebrate.
“I’m changing a whole exhibit to use all of our marionettes to tell about the history of Missouri.” Kensinger said. “You’ll see Lewis and Clark, the Civil War and we even have a giant Harry Truman marionette.”
Before the pandemic, puppet shows were held every month. Only now, more than a year later, are shows returning. The monthly puppet shows display the talents of professional puppeteers from Kansas City and across the country.
For visitors, museum tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are $3 for adults and $1.50 for children 16 and under.
“I just want people to come back and experience wonder, magic, imagination, creativity, and unplug from technology and experience what’s right in front of them,” Kensinger said.