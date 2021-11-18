The Strawberry Swing’s Merry Market returns this year as an indie craft fair that typically attracts 150 vendors and more than 20,000 people to Kansas City’s City Market, Fifth and Walnut streets.
The market will be open to the public over four weekends: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec 10-12, and Dec. 17-19. Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
The outdoor market is inspired by European open-air markets. More than 100 vendors will be selling handmade, hand-designed or vintage items from a series of white tents. There will also be food trucks, holiday drinks and strolling entertainers.
Visitors can shop a variety of categories from pottery to pet accessories, as well as grab a bite at food trucks.
“Everyone is so creative and so lovely at Swing’s, and you feel like you become part of like a family when you’re supporting the small businesses,” said Katie Mabry van Dieren, curator of Strawberry Swing.
“You get these gifts that are just one of a kind in most instances.”
Van Dieren created the Strawberry Swing Market in 2011 and has made the festival a Kansas City tradition. She also puts on festivals in the spring, summer and fall and offers pop-ups to support small local businesses.
“I am their biggest cheerleader; I see the impact that shopping locally from these artists gives to them,” Van Dieren said. “It is just something you need to experience.”