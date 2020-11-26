This year will be the 10th year for Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Market, an indie craft festival that typically attracts 150 vendors and more than 20,000 people to Kansas City’s Union Station.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event has been moved outdoors.
The festivalstarts on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, and runs until Dec. 20. Visitors can reserve a time slot to shop by buying tickets ahead to keep crowds small and controlled.
The 2020 Holiday Market is inspired by European open-air markets. Around 115 vendors will be at the event in socially distant tents, 45 each weekend.
Visitors can shop a variety of categories from pottery to pet accessories, as well as grab a bite at food trucks in the area. Crochet City, Jordan Haley Art and Whiskey and Bone are just a few vendors to show their wares at the market.
“Everyone is so creative and so lovely at Swing’s, and you feel like you become part of like a family when you’re supporting the small businesses,” said Katie Mabry van Dieren, curator of Strawberry Swing.
“You get these gifts that are just one of a kind in most instances.”
Van Dieren created the Strawberry Swing Market in 2011 and has made the festival a year-round Kansas City tradition. She also puts on festivals in the spring, summer and fall and offers pop-ups to support small local businesses.
“I am their biggest cheerleader; I see the impact that shopping locally from these artists gives to them,” Van Dieren said. “It is just something you need to experience.”
The event will benefit Troost Market Collective, a nonprofit with a mission to create equitable economic opportunity for creative entrepreneurs.