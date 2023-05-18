Thomas Hart Benton was one of the most well-known artists in the country for decades.
Today, visitors can tour the home studio that he converted from a carriage house on his property in the Roanoke neighborhood of Kansas City. His brushes, frames and canvases are strewn about the workspace, just as they were when he was alive.
The Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site offers 45-minute tours that go through the house and studio of the man who was at the forefront of the Regionalist art movement.
The home, where Benton and his family lived from 1939 to 1975, is completely furnished with the Bentons’ possessions and a selection of his artwork, including paintings and sculptures.
“You get to see just how it was when they lived here, and what life was like then,” Steve Sitton, site administrator, said.
Benton is known nationally for his paintings depicting rural America, especially the Midwest, where he lived most of his life.
“He is possibly the most famous painter from Missouri,” Sitton said. “He has artwork in almost every American art museum, plus a huge mural on the Missouri State Capitol.”
In the studio, tour guides explain his artistic process, how he would develop and design a mural, to envision how the man behind the art operated.
“Even though you can go all over the country and see the artwork, that may not tell you much about him,” Sitton said.
In addition to the tour of the home and studio, visitors are given a map to take a self-guided walking tour of the neighborhood. There is also a virtual tour of the home available on the Missouri State Parks' website.
Though his fame was at its peak in the 1930s and 1940s, Benton lived recently enough that the home has a color TV, a dishwasher and an electric toothbrush.
“It actually is fairly recognizable. It reminds a lot of people of their parents’ or their grandparents’ house,” Sitton said. “He’s not this ancient figure.”
In fact, some people on the street remember him as a neighbor, Sitton said.
Benton was born in 1889 in Neosho and moved to Kansas City in 1935. He and his wife, Rita, moved into the house — built in 1903 and made of native limestone — the year their daughter Jessie was born.
The home and studio, which together make up Missouri’s smallest state historic site, remain virtually untouched, and the tours give a glimpse of Benton’s life as an artist.
“I think, if we do our job right, you get a sense of how he worked,” Sitton said.