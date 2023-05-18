If You Go

What: Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site

Where: 3616 Belleview Ave., Kansas City

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Details: Preserved home and studio of one of Missouri's most famous artists

Cost: Guided tours are $5 for adults; $3.50 for children aged 6-17; free for children under 6

Contact information: 816-931-5722