Five miles east of Maryville, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on 1,000-acre Mozingo Lake offers cabins, hotels, RV parking and tent sites.
The rental facilities give visitors plenty of options for overnight stays so they can enjoy boating, fishing, hiking and hunting during the day.
The latest addition is an equestrian RV campground at the trailhead of a 7-mile lakeside equestrian trail.
The lake was built in 1992, primarily with federal money, to create a drought-proof water source for Maryville and to help with flood control. Since then, it has developed into a full-scale outdoor recreation center for northeast Missouri.
Boating and swimmingThe lake’s surface spans over 1,000 acres that allows boating, kayaking, jet skiing and other water recreation.
The park provides three paved boat launches and 26 boat slips for overnight guests to park their marine vehicles.
Boating fees:
n $9 day pass for motorized craft;
n $45 season pass for motorized craft;
n $5 day pass for non-motorized craft;
n $35 season pass for non-motorized craft.
Fishing Mozingo Lake has been listed in the “Top 100 Bass Fishing Lakes” in the United States by Bassmaster Magazine.
Although it’s ideal for bass and crappie, it’s also home to catfish, bluegill and walleye. Twenty-six miles of shoreline, plus a lake depth of 40 feet, provide opportunities for fishing on or off the water.
The lake does place restrictions on catching certain species of fish, but that helps retain a plentiful supply throughout the year.
Hiking The Mozingo Lake area has a variety of trails both paved and unimproved for people and animals. The trails provide the option of staying by the water with over 2.5 miles of shoreline trail, or going into the trees for walking, running and horseback riding on 9 miles of trail. The west side of the park has another 13 reserveable sites for equestrian use.
Hunting The designated area for hunting is on the north side of the park. Shotguns and bows are allowed with hunting for rabbits, squirrels, turkeys, deer and more.
GolfThe park has 27-holes of championship golf, a pro shop, driving range and indoor simulator swing bays.