The Maples Repertory Theatre will bring Texas to Macon during the holiday season this year. The theater will present “A Tuna Christmas,” with two actors in the comedy play set in the fictional Tuna, Texas.
“It’s about the third smallest town in Texas and the shenanigans around the holidays,” said Bridget Grace Sheaff, the director of audience services and community engagement for the theater. “It’s very fun.”
Maples Repertory, which will be entering its 20th season in 2023, starts planning its next season about a year in advance.
The theater is a draw for Northeast Missouri, Sheaff said. Actors from around the country are brought in to Macon to make plays come to life.
“We see about 10,000 patrons a year,” she said, “so we are bringing in business not only in the population in Macon, but in the 14 surrounding counties.”
”A Tuna Christmas” is the second of four comedic plays set in Tuna, Texas, and the two actors will play more than 30 different characters during throughout the course of the show, Sheaff said. A number of quick changes take place between characters during the show.
“There’s a lot of work with the costume designer to make those characters really different, and a lot of very specific work to make the story really clear,” she said.
Sheaff said providing quality art to the community is important.
“Having a professional theater in upstate Missouri is important to us here at Maples Rep,” Sheaff said. “We love providing entertainment and this sort of quality of art here. There’s a lot of really good business the theater brings into town, and also a way to give back to the community.”
“A Tuna Christmas” will be showing at the Maples Repertory Theatre from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. Tickets and information on showings can be found on the theater’s website.