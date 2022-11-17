If You Go

What: Maples Repertory's production of "A Tuna Christmas"

When: Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. More information on time availability can be found on the website.

Where: Maples Repertory Theatre - 102 N Rubey St, Macon, MO 63552

Cost: Adult ticket cost $33, student tickets cost $22 and balcony tickets are $26.

Details: The Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon, Missouri presents its production of 'A Tuna Christmas.' The play, which is the second in a series of four plays set in the fictional Tuna, Texas, will have two actors who will play over 30 roles throughout the show.

Contact Information: info@maplesrep.com