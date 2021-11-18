During a season of Black Friday deals and online shopping, Christmas in the Green offers a chance to buy local homemade gifts, antiques and comfort food.
Christmas in the Green will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Started in 1988, Christmas in the Green has been a collaborative event among local shops and restaurants in the community of Bowling Green.
Since its conception, the event has grown from four participating businesses to 20 shops and restaurants throughout the town.
Visitors can buy locally sourced antiques, homemade food, hand-crafted jewelry and other gifts. Shops such as Reading’s Shed, Little Bit of Home and Heartstrings Country Crafts offer antique pieces and home decor.
Restaurants such as Merna’s Kitchen and A Taste of Philly serve food. If visitors have a sweet tooth, they can visit Bankhead’s Candies and choose from a selection of chocolates and other sweet treats.
Kay Reading, the owner of Reading’s Shed and an organizer of the event, believes this is an alternative to commercialized holidays.
“I think that we are losing the true meaning and the true value of Christmas,” she said.
The holiday event also surprises people, she said.
“What we often hear a lot of is, ‘We didn’t know you had this many places to shop in Bowling Green,’” Reading said. “Well, come check us out!”
For a full list and map of participating vendors, visit www.visitbowlinggreenmo.com/christmas-in-the-green/.
“People are realizing that we have more than Walmart to go to, and that’s good,” Reading said. “Christmas in the Green has made a name for itself, and that makes me very happy, too.”