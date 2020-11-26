Hermann’s annual Cookie Walk Dec. 18 and 19 will give visitors a chance to stroll through the downtown area collecting cookies from the various local businesses. The Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce organizes the event.
Each participant is given a festive holiday bag to collect the cookies and a ticket to be stamped at each location. The shops prepare and label bundles with two cookies each. At the end of their trek, participants can return their tickets for a chance to win a door prize.
In the past, this event has also been an opportunity for families to do last-minute Christmas shopping at local shops.
Melissa Lensing, the executive director of Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event has sold out in the past two years — 200 tickets in 2018 and 300 tickets in 2019.
She said plans are to sell 300 tickets again this year with about 16 businesses agreeing to join the walk.
Due to the pandemic, the event has been extended to two days to allow for social distancing and more time for shopping, Lensing said.
Cookie Walk bags are available for $20. The bags and tickets can be picked up on the day of the event at the city’s Welcome Center.
To buy a ticket and secure a bag, call Hermann’s Welcome Center at 800-932-8687.