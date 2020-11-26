Curtain Call Theatre in Kirksville is going digital as it flashes back to the 1940s for a radio performance of “Miracle on 34th Street.”
This holiday season, the theatre company plans to broadcast its Christmas on the Radio series via Patreon. People in the community can subscribe on the website to get access to broadcasts they can watch live or at a later date.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is the story of a department store Santa who claims to be the real deal. Kris Kringle’s claims put him on trial to defend his mental health and his identity.
With the performance, Curtain Call adapts one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time for the radio but also gives its audience retro visuals.
In previous years Curtain Call has produced radio dramas for the Christmas season, inviting the Kirksville community and those in the surrounding areas to view their performances live from the studio.
They set up the studio and the stage as it would have looked in the 1940s and 1950s to fit a time period where audiences showed up for live radio performances. The cast also dressed in costumes reflecting the time period — not their characters, said Phil McIntosh, a member of Curtain Call’s board of directors.
After the production company closed its doors in March due to the pandemic, it searched for ways to raise money and continue producing drama for the community. McIntosh said the idea of producing radio specials felt like a natural way to do that.
Curtain Call plans to create a series of radio programming leading up to the Christmas special.
To get more details on the radio specials, go to www.curtaincalltheatre.org or check their Facebook page for updates.