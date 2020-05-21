The Downing House Museum in Memphis, Missouri, lets visitors stroll through the history of Scotland County.
The 14-room, Greek Revival-style home was built in 1858. Since 1978, it has been owned by the Scotland County Historical Society, which returned it to its original state during a renovation.
Families from around the county donated antiques to fill the rooms and turn the Downing House into a county museum.
Most rooms are named for a family and have a theme, such as the Luther Library or the Jayne Music Room.
The Morgan Dining Room features a crazy quilt, Depression glass and other Great Depression-era items owned by the local Morgan family.
The Jim Brumback Civil War Collection includes memorabilia from the Civil War, World War I and World War II.
The Vaughn Gleason Barber Shop recreates a barber shop that operated in Memphis for over 50 years. The room includes antique items used in Gleason’s shop including waiting benches, a wooden coat rack, a cabinet for shaving mugs and a marble-back bar with two sinks.
One of the museum’s main draws is the Ella Ewing Room, devoted to a famous Scotland County resident who was known as the “Missouri Giantess.”
Ewing was born in La Grange in 1872, and because of her immense height, she found fame touring with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Her exact height is unknown, but she is thought to have been over 8 feet tall.
The Ella Ewing Room holds her iron bed, broom, cane, size 24 shoe, clothes, screen doors from her home and several pictures and articles about her.
The museum covers two floors plus a three-story tower, which holds the Meinhardt Room. The property also includes the summer kitchen, built in 2003 as a replica of a house that would have been used by the 12 slaves on the property.
It includes supplies that would have been found in the kitchen in the 1850s. The museum also has a carriage house with early farm equipment and stable supplies such as blacksmith tools and a horse cart.
The adjacent Boyer House is an extension of the Downing House Museum. It was a part of the Downing House when it was known as the Park Hotel but separated in 1907.
Attractions in the Boyer House include a Victorian-era parlor set, a recreated school room, a children’s toy room, a collection of old hats and an old-fashioned sewing room.