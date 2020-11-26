The Farmer’s House in Weston isn’t your typical family farm.
Founded in 2006, this working farm and country store provide opportunities for enjoyment and skill-building activities to young adults with disabilities.
Throughout the year, the farm grows and makes its own products and holds events such as barbecues, live music and farm games on the front porch.
The staff maintains the operation and helps develop skills such as customer service, maintenance, gardening and more to the young adults.
During the holiday season, the farm sells special themed packages and other homemade gifts to support its work.
Visitors can stop at either the downtown Weston location or the market in the Vaughn’s Orchard barn off Highway 273 between Platte City and Weston.
Shoppers will find homemade decor, kitchen items and appliances, food and other goods that are homegrown, individually crafted and packaged. Locally sourced vegetables, fruit, honey, cheese and other home and farm gifts are also available.
During the holiday season, special holiday boxes with festive, themed items, such as hot cocoa packets and bath bombs are sold.
This year, the Farmer’s House in downtown Weston location is participating in the Weston Candlelight Holiday Homes Tour.
For four weeks in November and December, the outside of the Main Street location are festively decorated.
Inside, customers can purchase stocking-stuffer trinkets and treats while also supporting a good cause.