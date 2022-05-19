After her favorite ice cream shop in Paris, Missouri, closed, Ashley Kendrick and her mother, Karen Hammond opened Frost-Bites in 2014 with the help of their husbands, friends and family.
“It was on Main Street, and it was close to downtown. It was close to the ballparks,” Kendrick said. “And I had a vision: I could see the drive-thru in the back, and I could see people sitting on the front, enjoying ice cream and watching the traffic of a small town.”
The business has been family-owned ever since, open seasonally from the beginning of April through the end of September. Burgers, hot dogs, nachos, coffee and even whole dill pickles are on the menu, but ice cream is the draw.
Chocolate and vanilla soft-serve ice cream are available throughout the season, with additional flavors cycling through. Current featured flavors are cheesecake, mocha cappuccino and tropical orange, among others.
Customers can choose to have their soft-serve in a cup or ask for a cake or waffle cone. An additional option is the Razzle, a Frost-Bites specialty where ice cream is blended with toppings. Marshmallow, butterscotch and a variety of candy pieces are some of the available toppings. Banana splits, root beer floats and slushies are also offered.
Fall-inspired creations are popular choices — green apple-infused vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce, for example, or warm crushed apples with waffle pieces and cinnamon on vanilla ice cream.
“Everyone wants it all year, but I just keep it for the fall because it’s special,” Kendrick said.
Other specialties can be found on the Frost-Bites Facebook page, where original combinations created by the team of ice cream artists are featured. Kendrick said she encourages her employees — many of them high schoolers in their first job — to get creative and play around with flavors.
One such creation has become Kendrick’s favorite: the Cookie Monster, a sundae with a mocha ice cream base topped with Oreos, cookie dough and hot fudge.
In the early days of the business, Kendrick realized people wanted more, so they added “ballpark food”: burgers, hot dogs, nachos, chips and dill pickles.
Frost-Bites welcomed two major additions to the the menu this year: coffee and credit card service.
Holy Grounds Coffee, a roastery in Paris owned by a local pastor, is available hot or iced. Several syrups, including sugar-free, can be added.
The business had previously been a cash-only establishment, but Frost-Bites began taking credit and debit cards this season with a $5 minimum to accommodate travelers passing through who wouldn’t have cash on hand.
In addition to making the payment process more accessible, Kendrick said she’s always wanted the prices to be accessible. Everything on the menu ranges from 75 cents to $5.
“We just want that family feel here,” Kendrick said. “I want people to sit and enjoy the sun, watch the traffic and eat their ice cream.”