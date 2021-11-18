Shops in Hannibal have started to plan their holiday window displays.
Store owners bring their storefronts to life with live exhibitions. The Living Windows event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11.
Over the years, the event has evolved into one of playful competition among the local businesses.
“We try to keep [the display themes] hush, so it’s a big reveal of what’s going to be in all the windows,” said Katy Welch, owner of Java Jive and member of the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council.
Welch said the shops have live window displays where they create “whole sets and scenes” with different characters portrayed under the theme as part of its Victorian Festival of Christmas.
In the past, she said, some shops have recreated “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland,” to name a few.
For the event, the city closes Main Street to traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk freely through the displays.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas kicks off Nov. 27 and continues every Saturday through Dec. 18. The festival includes a tree-lighting ceremony, gingerbread contest and more.
