Shops in Hannibal have started to plan their holiday window displays.
As part of the city’s Victorian Festival of Christmas, store owners are preparing to bring their storefronts to life with live exhibitions. The Living Windows event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Over the years, the event has evolved into one of playful competition among the local businesses.
“We try to keep [the display themes] hush, so it’s a big reveal of what’s going to be in all the windows,” said Katy Welch, owner of Java Jive and member of the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council.
Welch said the shops have live window displays where they create “whole sets and scenes” and act out different characters under the theme.
In the past, she said, some shops have recreated “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland,” to name a few.
For the event, the city closes Main Street to traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk freely through the displays.
Due to the pandemic, many of the usual food vendors have been canceled, and there will be no horse-drawn carriage rides.
