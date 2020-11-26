The Deutschheim State Historic Site will bring back Weihnachtsmarkt again this year during the first two weekends of December.
“Weihnachtsmarkt,” which translates as “Christmas market” in English, showcases traditional German holiday customs and their connections to current American traditions.
This Christmas market is a traditional German outdoor market in Hermann that celebrates the holiday season.
The town is one of the earliest locations where Germans settled in America, and it is home to many Americans with German heritage, said Katy Holmer, supervisor of the site.
Visitors can sample German Christmas springerle cookies, view German art exhibits within the facility and shop for Christmas-themed items available in the market.
The event will also include holiday decorations at Pommer House on site.
The market, exhibit and open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. The times will be the same the next weekend, Dec. 12 and 13.
Due to the pandemic, the staff will monitor capacity to prevent overcrowding.
Weather permitting, most of the market will be outdoors and provide adequate space for social distancing.