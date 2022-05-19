From farm animals and fresh produce to secondhand clothes and homemade jewelry, the Rutledge Flea Market quite possibly has something for everyone.
More than 400 vendors sprawl across 80 acres in northeast Missouri from the second weekend of March through October. Gates open at 7 a.m. every second Friday and Saturday of the month. The market’s last weekend will be Nov. 4 and 5.
It has been a Midwestern tradition since 1948, when it began as a market for guns and dogs. ACE Management now is heading into its fourth year of operating the event, and one of the managers, Anna Zeiset, said it’s getting bigger and better each year.
“You just never know what you might find,” Zeiset said.
In addition to various vendor booths, auctions take place on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.
Parking is free on Fridays and $2 per car on Saturdays. Hourly golf cart rentals are available for traversing the extensive property. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the market office by the south entrance of the property.
Shoppers who want to make a weekend of it are welcome to camp overnight. Fire rings, picnic tables and 30 and 50 amp hookups are available throughout the RV campground on the property for $30 a night.
Tent camping is also an option for $10 a night. Payment for camping must be made by cash or check.
Additional accommodations such as ice, propane tank replacements and firewood can be purchased at the market office. It is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays prior to weekends the flea market is open.
Various food vendors at the market serve corn dogs, tenderloins, soft-serve ice cream and other picnic-type fare. Additionally, several booths sell baked goods.
With the exception of April 2020, the flea market has continued during the pandemic. Although it’s been difficult for many businesses and events to predict how comfortable people are among large numbers of visitors, the managers of the flea market say they hope the all-outdoor market offers a worry-free weekend.
“People are wanting a place to get out and roam around, do some shopping (and) find something to eat,” Zeiset said. “It’s looking like a good year ahead.”