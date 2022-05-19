If You Go

What: Rutledge Flea Market

Where: 46001 State Hwy V, Rutledge MO 63563

When: Gates open at 7 a.m. every second Friday and Saturday of each month March thru October; first weekend in November

Details: Billed as Missouri's oldest, largest consecutive flea market since 1948, the 80-acre shopping event offers antiques, collectibles, second-hand merchandise and more.

Contact information: 660-216-3223; rutledgefleamarket.com