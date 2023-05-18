Celebrating its 48th year, the Red Barn Arts & Crafts Festival brings more than 100 local artists and artisans together Sept. 16 in downtown Kirksville.
Exhibitors and visitors from across the Midwest have gathered every year since 1974, except during the pandemic in 2020.
The day-long showcase always coincides with Truman State University's Family Day. The name of the festival refers to an old dairy barn that has become an iconic landmark on the Truman campus.
In its first few years, the festival took place on campus, but has now settled into space on the square.
Linda Treasure is the president of the board at the Kirksville Arts Association, which hosts the festival. She said she looks forward to the festival every year and enjoys sharing a wide array of art and craft pieces.
Every art piece displayed must be an original piece of work and made by hand. Craft pieces are considered items or art made from molds or kits.
"We have people who take items and enhance them creatively or artistically," Treasure said. "For example, we might have someone who sells purses made out of blue jeans pockets."
This is a juried event, meaning potential exhibitors are selected by a committee based on standards of excellence in design, execution, and originality.
In addition to the exhibits and booths, an entertainment corner will have local musicians and other performers. At the Kid's Corner, children can make their own crafts.
The Sue Ross Arts Center downtown will hold a quilt show with some available for purchase on the day of the festival. A farmer's market near the square is another attraction for visitors.
As for the future of the festival, continuing to grow and bring original art to patrons is the main goal.
"We're always looking for new artists and crafters because that's what keeps the events fresh," Treasure said. "People want to see new things being exhibited."
First-time visitors will be surprised at the variety of art and crafts that are presented, she said. They can also anticipate being among a strong local crowd of arts admirers and supporters.