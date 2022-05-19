Much has changed in Missouri over the decades, but the booths, dining counter and the price of a cup of coffee at Jonesy’s Cafe in Paris, Missouri, have not.
“My grocery distributor, he’s always said, ‘You need to raise (the price of) your coffee,’” said Connie Hancock, owner of the cafe. “But people like it!”
Hancock has owned the restaurant for nearly 20 years, but it’s been around and changing hands since the 1950s.
Roberta Leverett recalled residents of Paris driving to the diner in their convertibles, turning up the jukebox and dancing in the back.
During this time, Clyde “Jonesy” Jones owned the business himself before selling it and joining the military, Leverett said.
“Everybody in school came down here,” she said. “Jonesy would open it up any time, day or night. He would have a big mug of something, he’d say, ‘Comin’ through!’ and he’d shoot it all the way down (the counter).”
Today, the walls are decorated with a collection of antiques and 1950s memorabilia, some collected by Hancock’s husband, some donated and some inherited with the business.
A few black-and-white photographs of the restaurant in its early days are among them, featuring the booths, counter and stools that are still standing.
There are also photographs and license plates of frequent customers who have died over the years, a testament to how closely the restaurant and community are tied together.
“I thank all of our customers that come in,” Hancock said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
The lunch and dinner menu includes tenderloins, steaks, chicken and Jonesy’s hamburgers, which are sourced locally and patted out daily.
Prices of the burgers vary, but are all under $7. A regular hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles costs $5.25, while the Southwestern burger with pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce and onion rings is $6.75.
Other items are offered for lunch and dinner, such as the Philly cheesesteak sandwich ($6.50), chicken strips ($4.75) and the Sissy Salad ($8.25), which features fried chicken strips and bacon bits among other ingredients.
Larger plates like the one-third pound chuckburger steak ($13) are available for dinner and served with a choice of potato, salad and toast.
Classic appetizers such as mozzarella sticks ($4.50) and jalapeno poppers ($4.25) are available, as well. The menu also features shakes, malts and sundaes for dessert, all under $6.
The restaurant is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., meaning Jonesy’s serves breakfast, too. The kitchen can whip up a variety of omelets, all under $10 and served with hash browns and toast.
French toast, pancakes, various sandwiches and biscuits and gravy are also served, ranging in price between $2.25 and $8.75.
Whether heading to Jonesy’s for breakfast before work or just stopping by while traveling in the afternoon, make sure to grab a cup of coffee. After all, it’s still just 55 cents.