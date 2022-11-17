Christmas parade will take over downtown Kirksville this year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Dancers, floats, emergency vehicles and Santa will make appearances during this event, which is put together by the Kirksville Kiwanis Club.
Ashley Young, the assistant city manager of Kirksville and past club president of the Kirksville Kiwanis, said it provides a sense of community, while also helping children in Kirksville.
“The parade is a service project,” Young said. “The entry fee for participants in the parade is actually a donation of warm children’s clothing that we then collect and donate to the school district.”
If children show up in class or school without coats or hats and need warm clothing to get through the winter, the school district will distribute it.
Young said putting together the parade requires getting approval from the city as part of the community’s new hometown holidays festival. When that is established, Young said it’s promoted to area organizations and businesses.
This is intended to get people to join the parade, as well as having a great holiday event for the entire community
“I think it brings a lot of holiday cheer,” he said. “It kicks off the season downtown in the heart of our community.”
A different version of the parade was held two years ago during the pandemic when there was more need for warm clothing than ever, he said. However, he said the community still came together to support the Kiwanis Club.
“We are very thankful we were able to collect the warm clothing for the children in our community,” he said.
The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26. in downtown Kirksville with the theme of ‘Winter Wonderland.’ It will start on Franklin Street and travel around the square.