Step into a time capsule of the Civil War by taking a tour of the Old Marion County Jail in Palmyra.
Built in 1858 by Marion County, it became a Union Army federal jail during the Civil War. The jail now serves as a museum and displays local artifacts from the war, such as a cannon ball and soldiers’ uniforms.
When the Civil War ended, the building became the county jail again. It was used until 1992, when the Marion County Correctional Facility was built.
The jail was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002 and now serves as a historical preservation site. At one point, the building held up to 80 prisoners in just 16 cells in the jail’s male section, said Carol Brentlinger, the museum’s curator.
Many features of the original jail haven’t been changed so visitors can have a historically accurate experience.
For example, minimal lighting throughout the building exhibits the eerie reality of what it was like to be a prisoner. Visitors can also observe original ironwork on both the jail cells and the windows outside.
The interior of the jail has undergone some change since its operation and now has only 10 cells. The approximate size of each jail cell is no longer than the length of a bunk bed, which was typically the only furnishing in each cell while the jail operated, Brentlinger said.
A corridor in the male section of the jail separates the cells from the outside wall with windows. Prisoners had minimal lighting in their cells, giving this section of the building a dark, eerie tone, Brentlinger said.
“Depending on where the sun’s shining from, the other side is dark,” she said, “because there’s no sunlight really shining in.”
Attached to the jail is the jailer’s house, which features furniture and decor that recreate the living quarters of a Civil War home where the jailer lived with his family. The two-story house made of soft local brick contains three upstairs bedrooms, a kitchen, parlor and office.
The front hallway showcases a set of stairs where two jail cells designated for female prisoners can be found on the landing between the first and second floors. Two thick, wooden doors in front of the cells were used to give the family more privacy.
One room of the jailer’s house has been set up as a genealogy research center. Here visitors can find information about their family history, especially if they had relatives who lived nearby.
Brentlinger said that the museum has books with information about most of the counties in Missouri and many with information about Marion County family histories and files.
Many visitors want to see the jail because they’ve heard about the Palmyra Massacre. The massacre took place in 1862 after Andrew Alsman, a local Union supporter, was captured.
Ten Confederate prisoners of war were shot when Alsman was not returned in 10 days time. In fact, Alsman never returned.
But Brentlinger said some are surprised to hear other fascinating stories about the history of the jail, including stories of about prisoner suicides and one about a prisoner sentenced to death by public hanging that happened outside the building.
“They’re almost more interested in some of the other stories we have,” Brentlinger said.
The museum also has the complete series of the “War of the Rebellion” for visitors to look over. This is an official compilation of written records from both the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War published by order of Congress by the Government Printing Office between 1881 and 1901.
New exhibits, such as one featuring items from slavery during the Civil War, are planned for future displays, Brentlinger said. She explained that the museum is a work in progress, and she’s working to add more displays in the future.
Those who have already visited may find a different experience filled with new information if they decide to return, she said.
The jail is a joint museum with the Gardner House, a former stagecoach stop, located down the road. Both locations offer a wide range of local history featuring artifacts that pertain to Marion County.
Civil War enthusiasts, Missouri residents curious about family history and everyone in between are welcome to tour the jail. The Heritage Seekers of Palmyra opens the museum for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays during the spring and summer. Tours can also be set by appointment.