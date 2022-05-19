In 1977, nearly 100 years after Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published, Steve Terry began as a deckhand on a Mississippi riverboat.
The boat cruised up and down the river where Twain’s characters had their escapades.
Terry stuck with it, and in 1997 became the captain and co-owner of the boat he’d served on for 20 years — the Mark Twain Riverboat in Hannibal.
The riverboat coasts along the muddy Mississippi from as early as April to as late as November, weather and water levels permitting. Although rain isn’t a major factor, wind and lightning will keep the boat docked.
Flooding due to melting snow and frequent rain in early spring is also a setback, with the riverboat docked until water levels are safe. For the past two years, the pandemic has also interrupted service.
“Last year was a crazy year due to excessive flooding. This year, the virus,” Terry wrote in an April 2020 blog post on the Riverboat website. “We look forward to cruising as soon as it’s safe.”
After canceling multiple cruises during the pandemic, the riverboat may finally have a more typical season.
“We hope to get back to normal this year,” he said. “(It) all just depends on people and their desire to travel.”
Two daily cruises are offered for all ages, the Sightseeing Cruise and the Dinner Cruise, plus the weekly Captain’s Sunday Lunch Cruise.
A guided tour of the Mississippi is the main feature of the Sightseeing Cruise, which typically runs several times daily during the cruising season. Most days offer departure times at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
During the one-hour cruise, guests can expect to hear stories about local legends and well-known sights, especially those featured in Twain’s novels. Food and drinks can be purchased during the cruise. Tickets for adults, which are those age 13 and older, cost $23.
The two-hour Dinner Cruise, which departs at 6:30 p.m., features a buffet, including fare such as roast beef, pasta salad and brownies. Alcoholic beverages are available to purchase.
Guests are also able to take in the sunset while listening to live music, ranging from modern jazz to acoustic covers. Adult tickets are $49.95.
The Captain’s Sunday Lunch Cruise is scheduled for those looking for a laid-back Sunday afternoon experience. This cruise features a lunch buffet similar to that of the Dinner Cruise and a tour much like the one on the Sightseeing Cruise.
Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. and the boat leaves at 1:30 p.m. for the one-hour cruise. Adult tickets are $37.95.
Riverboat season has already begun, with the full schedule of cruises and departure times available on the website. Reservations can be made at marktwainriverboat.com or by calling 573-221-3222.