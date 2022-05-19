If You Go

What: Mark Twain Riverboat

Where: 100 Center St., Hannibal MO 63401

When: Season runs April through November; departure times vary by cruise (can be viewed on website)

Cost: Adult tickets from $23 to $49.95

Details: The Mark Twain Riverboat was built in 1964 and has been family-owned since 1997, providing guests with scenic views and a narrated history of the Mississippi River.

Contact information: 573-221-3222; marktwainriverboat.com