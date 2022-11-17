In 2019, the city of Moberly decided to pack all of its holiday events into one big day to celebrate the season. The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce tied a number of smaller events together to bring more people out during the holidays.
This year, the Moberly Christmas Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Moberly Depot District.
“This will be the fourth year we have hosted the Christmas festival in this manner,” said Megan Schmitt, executive director of the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce.
“By combining a couple of Christmas events that had been held separately, independently of each other, and placing them on one day, it’s easier from a marketing and attendance perspective to get people to come out when there’s more going on.”
Visitors can expect to see pop-up retailers invited by the Chamber of Commerce, along with the local businesses in the Depot District, decorating their storefronts for the festival.
“We invite selected vendors to come and set up for the day so that we can offer additional retail shopping experiences, holiday treats, snacks, crafts and different things like that,” Schmitt said. “The Altrusa organization here in Moberly each year hosts a cookie fest, and so that will also be going on the same day.”
The event will also feature a live reindeer and living windows, as well as a parade and horse-drawn carriage rides.
At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Jerry Jeffrey will light the city’s Christmas tree. This year, the live reindeer will be shown from 5 to 7 p.m.