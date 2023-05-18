The Country Meat Shop in Moberly has produced award-winning meat products since 2011.
Owner Mark Reynolds is a fourth-generation meat processor who started this business to fulfill a need in his community. When a nearby grocery store shut down, Reynolds grabbed the opportunity to revive the local meat-processing industry.
Shoppers come from around mid-Missouri to try the array of products at the store. Ham, bacon, hot dogs, smoked sausages and bologna are some of the bestsellers, Reynolds said.
Every processed meat item for sale comes from Midwest wholesale vendors of beef and pork. The raw materials then become products in-house using original recipes.
"We're basically a mini manufacturing facility," Reynolds said. "Most of your shops are going to buy (meat) from somebody else and then just display it. That's what makes us different from everybody else."
There is never an off-season at the store. Deer hunting season in the fall runs into the holidays when ham, prime rib, pans of pulled pork, brisket and side dishes are in high demand, according to Reynolds. Deer are still processed in the spring, and summer sales require processing larger amounts of hamburgers, hot dogs and steak.
In over a decade of service, the shop has raked in numerous accolades on a national and state-level, according to the shop website. In 2022, it swept the hot dog category and claimed Grand Champion in those disciplines at the American Association of Meat Processors Cured Meat Championships.
Bone-in ham and flavored bacon products took home Reserve Champion titles as well. In 2018, the Country Meat Shop was awarded Grand Champion in five separate meat categories and won overall Best in Show.
Reynolds said his products have earned first place awards on the state level. Before he became president of the Missouri Association of Meat Processors, Reynolds won the grand prize in five out of six years of competing.
The shop's growing customer base is not deterred by its tricky location.
"We're on the four-lane highway, but there's a barrier between us in the four lanes, so you have to exit almost a mile before or a half mile after getting to us and get to the outer road," Reynolds said.
Renovations to the building last summer revamped the facade and doubled the indoor retail space to make the store more shopper-friendly, he said.