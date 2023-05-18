Amid the historic Victorian-style houses in Louisiana sits the Henry Lay Center for Education and the Arts where art, literature and nature meet.
The 350-acre property is owned by St. Louis University and named for the late Henry Lay, a graduate who purchased the land in 1996.
Lay envisioned "a place where literature and art are combined with the beauty of nature to stimulate learning and imagination," according to SLU.
The Henry Lay Sculpture Park is arranged on 20 acres surrounded by a 300-acre natural refuge with lakes, streams and wooded hills.
A gravel path takes visitors on a 40-minute walk through a Maple Grove, the McElwee Cemetery and a number of sculptures. Trail signs help identify local plants and wildlife along the route.
Visitors, especially children, can read, play and picnic in “Story Woods.” A statue of Emilie, the storykeeper, welcomes them to a playground and her garden of bronze books scattered along the path.
The books and other artwork depict wildlife that can be seen along the trail — a saber tooth tiger, a giant river otter and an homage to the nearly extinct American buffalo. The center's namesake, Henry Lay, is memorialized in a sculpture called "The Mentor."
Group gatherings
The Lay Center grounds also provide multiple group gathering spaces ideal for personal events or school trips. The reception hall seats up to 75 people, and four classrooms can host presentations, trainings, retreats and more.
Trips do not have to be limited to one day, as 12 dorm-style bedrooms can accommodate up to 48 people for overnight stays. A lounge, commercial kitchen and cafeteria are available to guests staying on the property.
The park's biggest attraction, though, is intangible.
"The serenity ... is a hidden gem in Pike County," said Joseph Sick, a property manager at the Lay Center. "We have rolling prairies, miles of walking trails that are maintained daily, two lakes that offer beautiful, beautiful views.