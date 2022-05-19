If You Go

What: Traveler's Rooming House

Where: 213 N. Main St. Hannibal, MO 63401

When: Check-in after 3 p.m.; checkout at 11 a.m.; property managers available 24/7

Cost: Rooms starting at $99

Details: The boutique-style bed and breakfast is in the heart of historic downtown Hannibal and within walking distance from several popular shops and restaurants.

Contact information: 573-406-7300, www.thetravelersroominghouse.com