The rooms at the Traveler’s Rooming House in Hannibal all have colorful names — Royal, Gadabout, Woodsman, Americana, Greek Isle and Pistol Annie.
Each room has been decorated to match the name, with the intention of giving visitors a memorable modern experience inside the three-story building that is more than 150 years old.
The building was established in 1868 as a rooming house with 14 rooms. Later, two more rooms were added and it became a brothel with a tavern on the main floor. The brothel operated through much of the 1960s.
Barb Crane purchased the building in 2008 and opened the Traveler’s Rooming House on the second and third floors of the building in 2019, with the Powder Room salon and gift shop on the main floor.
Crane said maintaining the building’s original style was of the utmost importance.
“I knew that I wanted to keep the integrity of the building, yet add character,” she said.
Many of the furnishings, fixtures and decor are secondhand, coming from antique stores, the original building and even the dumpster.
The sink in the Woodsman Suite, for example, was made from an old whiskey barrel, while the sink in the Gadabout started as an old Singer sewing machine that belonged to Crane’s mother.
The kitchen sink in the Royal Suite is original to the building, as is much of the wood throughout various rooms.
During the renovation process, Crane’s team even found remnants of the past tucked between cracks in the walls — packs of cigarettes, candles and letters that she hopes to make into a calendar.
Two of the six rooms — the Royal and the Woodsman — are suite-style with spacious rooms, bathtubs, electric fireplaces and kitchenettes that have microwaves, coffee pots, toasters and dishware.
All rooms have TV, free Wi-Fi, queen-sized beds and private bathrooms with salon quality shampoo, conditioner, body wash and bath or shower bombs. The Rooming House also provides mini hair dryers, flat irons, makeup remover and even toothbrushes.
“I try to have everything you need,” Crane said.
Welcome packages are given to guests upon arrival, including items such as root beer from the Mark Twain Dinette and vouchers to local eateries like Java Jive, a cafe right next door.
Refreshment stations are set up on each floor, providing guests with access to a coffee pot, electric kettle, microwave, snacks and drink mixes.
The top floor features an outdoor patio deck, from which the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse can be viewed.
Crane recommends guests enjoy the Midwestern weather by grabbing a bottle of wine and relaxing on the furniture in the cozy space.
In addition to serving travelers from afar, Crane said the entire bed and breakfast has been rented out to families in town for holidays and funerals. The suites are popular choices for wedding parties, too, she said.
With several festivals planned, the location’s rich history and pandemic restrictions easing up, she’s preparing for a busy summer in downtown Hannibal.
Individual rooms start at $99 and suites at $129. Reservations can be booked directly through the site at thetravelersroominghouse.com or through AirBnB.