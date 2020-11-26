Arrow Rock is one of Missouri’s most historic sites, a landmark to settlers traveling West and a stop on the Santa Fe Trail. Its historic shops and homes are reminders of life in the 19th century.
A prominent feature of the village is the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, which will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The show will be staged Dec. 22 and 23. Reservations for a virtual seat can be purchased through a minimum online donation of $10 or more on the Lyceum Theatre website.
For an additional donation of $25, ticket holders can receive a package of three homemade scented candles from Fiddlehead. The candles are incorporated into the show as a smell-o-vision feature.
Visitors will also be able to stroll through town to shop for holiday gifts. They can shop in Arrow Rock Antiques & Mercantile for vintage hand-made boutique gifts, for instance, or visit A Grand Yarn to find organic hand-dyed artisan yarns for crafting.
They can also choose from a variety of restaurants and cafes that feature country home cooking, such as the J. Huston Tavern, then take a walk to Badger’s Hideaway Eatery & Ice Cream Shop for homemade premium ice cream.