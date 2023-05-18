The Big River Ranch near Lexington covers 2,100 acres of land to let guests camp, hunt, ride trails on horseback, schedule events and more.
The ranch rents horses for trail rides at a cost of $60 per hour for up to two hours and offers the option of a tour guide for an additional $65. Melissa Madison, the ranch manager, said the guided tours highlight different ranch landmarks during an excursion.
The ranch also lets guests bring their own horses for an individual day ride that costs $10.
Hunting sessions for guests are available at the ranch, as well as through the Wild Man Outfitters guide service and the Big River Guide Service.
"We also have guided hunts for deer, snow goose, ducks, turkeys, and we're going to have upland game as well this year," Madison said.
Deer hunts cost $3,500 for a five-day hunt; turkey hunts cost $1,250 for a two-day hunt; goose hunts cost $1,500 for a three-day hunt; duck hunts cost $1,200 for a three-day hunt; and upland game hunts cost $1,000 for a two-day hunt.
The ranch offers camping, as well. The 26 campsites are available for stays up to a month. Depending on the length of the stay, prices will vary and range from $35 to $500 for RV stays and $20 a night for campers at a rustic tent site.
"We have RV sites, and we have rustic tent sites, so no electricity or water is included," Madison said.
The ranch does offer bathroom and shower facilities for no additional cost.
Overnight guests can also stay in a bunk room at the ranch. A bunk room with one bed costs $50 a night, and a room with two beds costs $60 a night.
"They're inside the event barn, so if a wedding party wants to stay they can stay there," Madison said. "We also rent those out through Airbnb."
Their event barn can schedule a variety of celebrations beyond weddings.
"We've had birthdays, baby showers, graduations and family reunions," Madison said. "We've also had FFA groups and Boy Scouts come."
To rent out the event center for a wedding, the price is $3,000. For other events, the cost is $250 per hour for up to four hours.
Madison said the overall atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming to anyone who wants to visit.
"It's very much family-friendly and laid back," she said. "The primary groups that come in are often trail riders. They'll come in for a weekend to have someplace new to ride, but it's not strictly open to trail riders, so anybody can come out."
In addition to the trail rides and hunting activities, she listed walking trails, an outdoor riding arena and an indoor riding arena as part of the trail and horse rentals.
The area also features a look at local history for those interested in learning more about Lexington.
"We're just on the outskirts of Lexington, and there's a lot of historical sites here to visit like the Anderson house, the Lafayette County Courthouse and the battlefield," Madison said. "Lexington is known for the Battle of the Hemp Bales, and there are also regular Civil War reenactments."