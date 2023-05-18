Inspired by Maryville’s equestrian history, the Black Pony Brewing Co. pays tribute to the racehorses of Nodaway County through its craft beers, menu and merchandise.
One of the four co-owners and founders of the brewery, Brandon Jensen, said several Triple Crown winners and a notable horse trainer came from the area.
“Jimmy Jones was a big horse trainer in the 1950s to 1960s,” he said. “He raised a lot of Triple Crown winners, including Citation, a racehorse he raised right here in Nodaway County.”
Jensen said they looked to racehorses like Citation when naming their beers.
Some of the brews listed on their menu include War Admiral, an oatmeal stout; Dessie, a Belgian-style wheat ale; Citation, a pale ale; and American Pharaoh, an American light ale and the No. 1 seller.
The Black Pony typically has 15 beers on tap, with 10 consistently served and the rest designated as new brews to add to the rotating menu.
“We rotate new beers along the way,” Jensen said. “Recently we’ve done collaboration brews with Angry Swede in St. Joe, so we have a new beer coming out in May that was in collaboration with him.”
In addition to beer, the brewery also offers a variety of wine, spirits, cocktails and food items.
The Black Pony’s wines come from a partnership with Backyard Wine and Vine, a family-owned vineyard and winery in Maryville.
Jensen’s wife, Jen, co-owner and co-founder of the brewery, said it’s important for them to support locally owned businesses.
“We always want to support local groups,” she said. “And our people in town are used to their wines.”
The Black Pony’s wine list includes Harvest Moon, a dry red; Crimson Rose, a sweet red; Crescent Moon, a dry white; and “Summer Nights,” a sweet white. Also offered under their wine list is 14 Hands chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon.”
The brewery’s spirits include bourbon, tequila, rum, vodka and vodka spritzers. A few of the spirits come from R/Farm Distillery, which recently arrived in the area.
“They do different kinds of whiskeys and vodkas and will have bourbons soon,” Brandon Jensen said. “We’re really trying to work with more local industries.”
Cocktails range from classics like the Old Fashioned and French 75 to original creations like their “Beergartia,” which is described on their menu as a twist on a margarita with traditional mix and their American Pharoah beer.
The Black Pony’s food menu includes a variety of sandwiches, flatbreads, nachos, wings and more.
“We hear people say our wings are the best in town,” Jensen said. “And our Triple Crown sandwich is phenomenal. You can’t get that anywhere else.”
Pretzel flights — three soft pretzel sticks paired with beer cheese, marinara and queso dips — are also popular, he said.
In addition to the regular menu, they have a “Colts and Fillies” menu for kids with a small cheese flatbread, mini corn dogs, boneless wings and a grilled cheese sandwich. All items come with a bag of chips and a soft drink.
Jen Jensen said the Black Pony tries to create a welcoming atmosphere for people to bring their kids.
“We definitely try to cater to families and professionals,” she said. “We’re very laid back, and the crowd here is not super rowdy. It’s a family-friendly atmosphere.”
She said they encourage frequent guests to become involved in the brewery with their partners, friends or family members of drinking age by joining one of their “Pony Club” memberships.
The memberships offer exclusive tastings, events, discounts and Derby Day merchandise, depending on the tier level they choose.
“We started the Pony Club memberships to give local community members a way to be a part of the Black Pony,” Jen Jensen said.
They also support the local community through their Charity Pint Nights, which take place at the Black Pony twice a month on Thursdays.
On these nights, a charity will set up an information booth to showcase what they’re promoting. For every pint sold, the brewery will donate a dollar directly to the charity.
The Black Pony holds other recurring events that can be found on its website and Facebook page.
On Tuesdays they host a Ladies Night and trivia, on Wednesdays they do Wing Wednesday, on alternating Thursdays they do music bingo, and once a month on Fridays and Saturdays the brewery hosts live music.