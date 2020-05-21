For anyone heading out West, there's a place in Rock Port to satisfy your hunger and sample the atmosphere of frontier days.
Built by a widow who once ran travel centers with her husband, The Dusty Trail Cafe and Steakhouse in the northwest corner of the state has a moving West theme.
A combination of bar, steakhouse and cafe, the restaurant has a tagline that offers "scratch cooking with a wild side." All of the items are made from scratch, even staples like apple jelly.
You can choose from hearty egg dishes for breakfast, or grab a giant cinnamon roll or French toast. Lunch offers a combo of soups, sandwiches and burgers.
For something more substantial, try the steakhouse menu. You can still have your pick of soups, burgers, sandwiches and snacks. But The Dusty Trail also has variety of select game dishes that change every two weeks.
Try the a bison burger or the Dusty Club wrap, which comes with duck bacon inside a tortilla filled with turkey, ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce and smoky tarragon aioli.
If your stay in Rock Port is going to take a night or two, it's safe to try the bar. Beer, cocktails, wine and whiskey are available, plus root beer floats made with bourbon ice cream.
Need a sweet treat or a coffee for a snack? The dessert menu offers a variety of pies, with the option to purchase a pie sampler. That gives you a half slice of each pie the restaurant has available that day.