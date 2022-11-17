More than 100 floats are expected to take to the streets of Carrollton during the annual Lighted Christmas Parade to celebrate the start of the holiday season.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, with floats lining up at Carrollton High School to begin the parade.
This will mark the 21st annual parade, an event that Jeffrey Martin, director of the Carrollton County Chamber of Commerce, said grows bigger each year.
In its first iteration, there were only three floats. Now, the parade easily spans more than a mile and contains dozens of floats with Christmas decorations and lights.
Since it is scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, people from all over the county attend, along with many who may have moved away and come back to visit.
This year’s parade theme is “Dear Santa, I can explain.” Participants are asked to take the theme and let their imaginations run wild.
Martin said he expects “troublesome elves” on the floats, trying to get out of sticky situations, but there is normally so much inspiration that it is difficult to know what will happen. The floats will use lights and decorations to embody the theme, or they can represent any Christmas theme.
“There’s always a lot of creativity involved in the community,” Martin said. “Every year it kind of amazes me what they come up with.”
The floats are judged for how well they demonstrate the parade’s theme and are divided into three categories: businesses, organizations and families. All members of the community can get involved in this way, Martin said.
The parade begins at the high school before traveling around three sides of the Carrollton city and county square. Events surrounding the parade will take place at the square, making it the most popular spot to watch the parade, Martin said.
Shapes Dance and Acro will perform before the parade, and a Christmas-themed reading will take place at the library after Santa Claus’s arrival concludes the parade. Viewers can also enjoy hot chocolate, carolers, vendors and holiday shopping downtown that evening.
“It’s just a real joy in the community to come out and celebrate and kick off the holiday season with this, you know, great event,” Martin said. “Nothing’s prettier than a bunch of Christmas lights and seeing all of the hard work that people put into coming up with these ideas.”