Sarah Hoffman decided one day in 1998 to pivot from her professional career as an academic physician to a life of small-business farming and caring for sheep.
Hoffman’s experiences growing up on a farm ultimately pulled her toward a dairy operation concentrating on sheep.
“I chose sheep for two reasons,” she said. “One was frivolous, and the other more practical.”
Sheep were her favorite livestock as a child, and they also created a niche opportunity to bring something different to the cheese market.
Using knowledge from her degrees in microbiology and chemistry, along with the skills she learned from her aunt’s cheese shop in New Jersey, Hoffman began making artisan sheep cheese.
In 2008, Green Dirt Farm started commercially selling cheese, and it quickly began to receive widespread attention. Just one year later, Hoffman’s signature “Bossa,” a washed-rind cheese with “a lot of funk but great flavor,” won a blue ribbon at the American Cheese Society’s annual competition.
More than 80 awards and ribbons have followed in the wake of that recognition.
Green Dirt Farm Creamery is situated on 150 acres of rolling hills in Weston. The milking parlor is situated on a hillside, and sheep can be seen grazing in the pasture. A retail store for the public is in a separate building.
Award-winning cheese isn’t Hoffman’s only goal. Sustainability is another driving factor at Green Dirt Farm.
“One of our main goals is for our farm to be environmentally friendly and humane,” she said.
Maintaining the pastures and soil will not only produce higher quality milk, she said, but turn out higher quality cheese.
Green Dirt Farm believes that more flavorful cheese comes from sheep that are grass-fed from an array of healthy pastures with diverse types of grass, according to a description on its website.
The farm is animal welfare-approved by A Greener World, a foundation that offers guidance to sustainable farms raising produce and livestock. Green Dirt Farm achieves this status through an annual farm audit by AGW, Hoffman said.
Visitors who arrive at Green Dirt Farm pull into a short gravel drive and walk to the retail outlet past picnic tables where they can return to enjoy their food and watch the sheep.
The rustic farmhouse vibe of the retail store is complemented by the smell of fresh sandwiches, honey and of course, fresh cheese.
Green Dirt Farm offers two kinds of cheese — purely sheep’s milk cheese and a blend of sheep and cow’s milk. From these two categories, the creamery produces a variety of cheeses including spreadable, soft-ripened, washed-rind and hard cheese.
The soft-ripened cheeses are softer, creamier and milder in texture and flavor, Hoffman said, and come in a variety of options, such as the Dirt Lover and Woolly Rind.
The washed-rind cheeses are more distinct in smell and taste, with colorful and pungent rinds that separate them from the other cheeses. The Bossa and Ruby cheeses are two of the washed-rind cheeses, Hoffman said.
“I always tell people that once you get the rind past your nose, the cheese itself is really great and complex in flavor,” she said.
Hard cheeses have a little more bite and texture, and Hoffman mentioned that they are closest to a pecorino-style cheese. These cheeses are typically saltier and better for grating. The Aux Arc (pronounced like Ozark) and Prairie Tomme are two of the farm’s hard cheeses.
Finally, a sheep’s milk spreadable cheese is available by the tub. These cheeses are light, fresh and mixed with various herbs and other savory ingredients. They come in flavors such as rosemary, garlic herb, spicy chili, garlic peppercorn, nettle and plain.
Sandwiches are another popular menu item, and several are available with Green Dirt Farm cheese.
Tours of the farm can also be scheduled. Guests caravan out to the farm from the store, which is about four miles away, and get a full tour of the milking parlor and the cheese kitchen.
A calendar of events is available on the website for all upcoming events and tastings.