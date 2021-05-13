The Maryville Board Game Café offers customers a place to play a wide assortment of board games while drinking one of 39 available beverages, from tea and coffee to smoothies and frozen drinks.
The cafe opened in November 2017 and is owned by Scott Copeland, who always dreamed of having a business with his wife.
Noticing a lack of social outlets in Maryville, excluding bars, the Copelands saw an opportunity. The result is the Maryville Board Game Café. In the more than three years since it opened, it has gained many regulars.
“We want our customers to feel welcome,” Copeland said, “It doesn’t matter who they are. We want everyone to feel welcome.”
The cafe holds a library of at least 500 board games for customers to play, ranging from classics like Monopoly to more niche titles like Dungeons and Dragons.
“There’s everything from ages 2 and up in our library,” Copeland said. “We’ve got games of all ages, all different types.”
To select one of the cafe’s games, customers will pay for a $5 game pass, which is valid for an entire business day.
Beverages range from typical coffee-based drinks like cappuccinos, lattes and cold brews to smoothies and frozen drinks.
The official menu lists 39 different beverages for customers to choose from, but according to Copeland, there are combinations customers can order that are unlisted.
The most popular drinks on the menu though are boba tea and the chai latte, he said. All of the coffee for the drinks comes from a number of small roasters in the Kansas City area.
In addition to drinks, the cafe also serves a variety of baked goods and snacks.
Customers have a number of cozy areas to sit, enjoy their drinks and play games with friends.
The cafe also features party rooms that can be used for private events, and the entire cafe can also be reserved for large parties.
While the cafe is successful as is, Copeland does have plans for its future. “Our goal is to gradually have a full bistro type menu,” he said.