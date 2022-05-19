In 1997, when Tad Gordon dreamed up the idea of an airplane cinema in Maryville, he wanted something completely original.
After two years of design, the plans for Hangar Cinema were drafted and ready for construction.
The building itself was relatively simple to put together, but the inside needed three layers of insulation for acoustics.
With its arched shape, the hangar produces above-average sound quality that carries from front to back with surprising clarity.
Today, when customers arrive at the Hangar Cinema, they are met with three huge quonset huts holding four standard stadium-style theaters, as well as one special theater with recliners and tables for parties and private showings.
In addition to the five screens for watching movies, Hangar Cinema has flexible outdoor space and an awning-protected area for corn-hole, prom parties, lounging or even an airsoft game among friends.
“Nothing is too crazy,” Gordon said. “You bring the fun, and we will make it happen.”
When you enter the metal building, guests may feel tiny, especially after looking at the enormous hang gliders suspended from the ceiling. The black ceilings are also strung with cafe lights, giving the area an outdoor feel.
The theater offersbooks first-run films and kids movies, as well as foreign films and other independent offerings. This expands the venue’s appeal to new audiences, such as exchange students from Northwest Missouri State and other non-traditional moviegoers.
In addition to the movie screens, the building has an arcade near the door and a seating area for lunch and dinner.
The Hangar Cinema menu includes sandwiches and homemade pizza baked in a brick oven ordered from New York.
In addition to regular pizza, the restaurant puts together apple crisp, s’mores and cheesecake dessert pizzas.
Canned beer, seltzer and small wine bottles are also available for customers of drinking age.
Looking ahead to summer, the cinema will be scheduling a farmers market, free-for-kids movies, family activity nights and live music.