What began as a small set of YouTube tutorials about quilting has become a famous shopping strip of 12 stores spanning Main Street in Hamilton, known as the “Disneyland” of quilting.
Founded by Jenny Doan and her family, the Missouri Star Quilt Co. was put together in 2008 with whatever was available during the financial crisis.
The Doans bought an old brick building in Hamilton and started with basic quilting supplies and machine quilting services.
According to the company website, business picked up when they began to teach simplified quilting techniques online.
Now the Doans call Hamilton “Quilt Town USA” with a series of themed fabric shops that offer more than 30,000 bolts of material collectively. According to Jenny Doan, the company has the largest selection of precut fabrics in the world.
New and experienced quilters can buy fabric yardage or precut fabric bundles in various color and print combinations.
Books, notions and tools are also available, either on site or online.
The Doans promise that the “team is happy to help quilters of all experience levels, from selecting fabric to sewing questions.”
Have enough fabric? From weekly retreats, regular quilting and sewing classes, and annual events such as the Birthday Bash, visitors can time their trips to company events.
For those who prefer to stay home, Missouri Star Quilt Co. has a vibrant presence online.
Quilters can shop for materials or view tutorials at https://www.missouriquiltco.com/ or view Jenny Doan’s tutorials on YouTube. For quilting advice, the Missouri Star staff is available at (888) 571-1122.