December in Parkville is when holiday celebrations take place old-town style. This year, visitors will get a COVID-19 version of the traditional annual event, Parkville Christmas on the River.
Typically, the event includes performances by school choirs, hayrides and a fireworks show by the river in downtown Parkville.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there won’t be a fireworks show or buses of choir students, but there will still be plenty to do.
Downtown, visitors can shop and take a socially distanced hayride through the streets while listening to outdoor performances. Featured groups include the Kansas City Dickens Carolers and Parkville’s School of Rock music studio.
Downtown Christmas will also include a variety of kid-friendly holiday activities. Children can write letters to send to Santa at a downtown business and make reindeer food, as well as visit and take pictures with Santa in a festively decorated Christmas house.
In addition to children’s activities, vendors will be available with food items and goodies, such as kettle corn, roasted nuts and specialty fresh flowers.
Parkville’s holiday tradition is a tree decorating contest between local businesses. The last night of the annual Parkville fundraiser takes place during the Downtown Christmas event where businesses will auction off their elaborately decorated trees.