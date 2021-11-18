The Robidoux Resident Theatre in St. Joseph will have a one-time viewing of “The Polar Express” Dec. 18 as a sing-along pajama party.
Hot cocoa, pajamas and fun await those who plan to visit the Robidoux Theatre for the showing.
Visitors young and old are encouraged to come in their pajamas to watch and sing along with the classic movie. At the building entrance, they will be met by Robidoux train conductors to receive their train tickets.
Before the showing, dining car servers will stage a pre-show hot cocoa party for younger passengers before their virtual trip to the North Pole.
Also in December, the Robidoux is staging “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” a musical based on the classic movie. Dates are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12.