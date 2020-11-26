The Robidoux Resident Theatre in St. Joseph has a full calendar of classic holiday movies this season. Showings of “A Christmas Story,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a special “The Polar Express” viewing party will take place on weekends in November and December.
Showings for “A Christmas Story” will be the last weekend of November and the first weekend of December, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.
The weekend showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be Dec. 11-13, and a one-time viewing of “The Polar Express” as a sing-along pajama party will be Dec. 19.
Hot cocoa, pajamas and fun await those who plan to visit the Robidoux Theatre for the showing of “The Polar Express.”
Visitors young and old are encouraged to come in their pajamas to watch and sing along with the classic movie. At the building entrance, they will be met by Robidoux train conductors to receive their train tickets.
Before the showing, dining car servers will stage a pre-show hot cocoa party for younger passengers before their virtual trip to the North Pole.
“A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” will also include a dinner buffet before the showings and follow strict COVID-19 sanitation guidelines to keep patrons safe.
Ticket prices can be found on the Robidoux Resident Theatre website and vary depending on the location of the seats and the show.
The Robidoux has continued to put on live theater since the pandemic by taking precautions to provide a contactless experience, early entry to keep the lobby clear, socially distanced seating, reduced and efficient staff operating numbers and other routine sanitary measures.