The Silver Heart Inn in Independence offers guests a look into the past inside an antebellum home and two themed cottages.
Originally built in 1856 for Napoleon Bonaparte Stone and his family, the inn continues to maintain aspects of its history.
The front of the home showcases its Greek Revival-style with its original windows, said Charles Kistler, one of the innkeepers.
"The dining room window has an inscription carved in the glass by Margery Stone, Napoleon Stone’s youngest daughter, listing her potential suitors," he said.
The home also has its original "gasolier," a chandelier with gas burners instead of light bulbs or candles. It's been converted to operate electrically, but still has the old gas turn-off valves. The iron andirons, used to support burning logs in the fireplace, also remain.
The home will soon be recognized as a historical site after the Planning Commission approved the application for the local designation. The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council about the applications. The application will go before the Independence City Council for final approval, Kistler said.
"This is a huge accomplishment for the city and our home, as it will allow for this landmark to be preserved in its historical splendor," he said.
The inn has five bedrooms, each showcasing amenities and different themes.
"Each room features soft-as-butter sheets, high-quality goose feather pillows and exquisitely comfortable comforters," Kistler said. "Soft robes are available for all guests to simply lounge in or take a short walk to the screened-in porch with a hot tub."
The most popular room is the Legends of Asia with Asian-themed decorations and a queen canopy bed decorated in burgundy and gold, Kistler said. The room is handicap- and limited-mobility accessible.
The two cottages at the inn are called the Beach Cottage and the Wren Cottage.
The Beach Cottage has a hand-painted mural in the bedroom, plush carpeting and king-size bed. Kistler said the cottage has a fully stocked kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer, grill area, private hot tub and multiple private sitting areas.
The Wren Cottage features a queen iron bed, a full bathroom with Turkish towels and a washer and dryer. Like the Beach Cottage, it also has a private sitting area with a small garden, plus a wood-burning stove.
"Our Wren Cottage depicts an old English-style cottage bursting with comfort and tranquility," Kistler said. "The theme features the wren in its decorating style, giving it a back-to-nature feel with its greenery and woodsy environment."
The inn often caters to weddings, family gatherings, graduations, bridal or baby showers and other events for up to 50 guests outdoors and 35 guests indoors. An outdoor garden provides a pavilion that may be used for parties.
"Our space can be used for tea parties as well," he said. "Guests can bring in whatever food they want and decorate to their preference. Table linens are supplied, and tea or lemonade are served at additional cost."
The inn holds murder mysteries once a month with room for up to 32 guests. Guests are served a meal and a charcuterie board with a themed drink for the mystery or season before the two-hour activity. Guests can select a character role or simply participate in the investigation, Kistler said.
The murder mystery for June is the Capt. Morgan Mystery, which has 15 suspect roles.
"This mystery is set to reflect a resort near San Pedro on Ambergris Caye in Belize," Kistler said. "The story features a cruise conducted over a six-day period aboard a luxury cruise ship."
Breakfast is also served to guests at the inn using seasonal and local produce, and refreshments are available in the dining room. This summer, guests will find a new breakfast menu that showcases in-season foods.
"We will use available seasonal fruit making compotes for our fluffy pancakes or topping for waffles," Kistler said. "We love to make a rich and creamy bread pudding featuring seasonal fruit."
No matter what's in season, he said the inn will adjust breakfast meals for those with dietary restrictions.