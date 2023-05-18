Located in an 1847 antebellum home built by a ship captain, the Avalon Cafe offers its guests a historic setting for dining.
The home, located at 608 Main St. in Weston, maintains its original features, such as the white front porch that give it the nickname "White Lace."
The home's old rooms are now used for dining, said David and Lisa Scott, owners and chefs at the cafe. The three rooms hold up to 25 guests during brunch, lunch and dinner.
Brunch is offered only on Sundays. Most options are $10 to $15 and include omelets, sandwiches, a country-style breakfast, salads, luncheon entrees and French toast.
The cafe's lunch menu includes a variety of soups and salads, as well as a selection of sandwiches and entree options with seasonal vegetables.
"One of our most popular luncheon entrees would be the grilled trout, which is grilled over apple or cherry wood and served on a bed of chardonnay butter sauce," Lisa Scott said.
The dinner menu ranges from beef tenderloin with Missouri bourbon sauce to more unusual dishes like the ostrich sirloin, which is wood-fire grilled and served with a burgundy and wild berry compote. Wild game and seafood specials of the day are also on the menu, most for around $20 to $40.
The restaurant also serves sampling choices and lighter meals, such as the Weston trio — a sampling of three menu items — baked brie, flatbread pizza and crab cakes for around $15 each.
The 6-ounce filet, served with a McCormick bourbon mushroom sauce, is a popular item, David Scott said. It costs $34 and comes with potatoes and vegetables.
The cafe also serves a variety of wines and spirits to pair with meals.
"We have a large white, red and bubbly selection, and we offer several by the glass and by the bottle," Lisa Scott said. "Some of our most ordered by the bottle would be the Round Pond Kith & Kin cabernet sauvignon or our Babich Headwaters sauvignon blanc."
The Avalon Cafe also has a full bar with a wide selection of Scotch, whiskey, gin and vodka, as well as a specialty drink menu. The bar can mix "mocktails" for guests who would prefer a non-alcoholic beverage.
David and Lisa Scott recommend trying the desserts, which include a homemade apple torte, signature cinnamon bread pudding in a vanilla cream sauce, and cheesecake of the day, each costing $8.
"A wide variety of people come and enjoy the Avalon Cafe, from hikers out at the Weston Bend State Park and couples celebrating an anniversary or birthday, to big groups coming to Weston to spend the weekend," David Scott said.