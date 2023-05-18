If You Go

What: The Avalon Cafe

Where: 608 Main St., Weston

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $10 to $20 for brunch and lunch; $15 to $30 for dinner

Details: American bistro-style fare ranging from soups and salads to game dishes. The cafe is in an old antebellum home that still maintains its original features.

Contact information: 816-640-2835

Website: www.avaloncafeweston.com