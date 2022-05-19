Sean, Barbara and Kathleen O’Malley opened the Tin Kitchen in 2014 with a vision of bringing a fresh idea to Weston.
Growing up, the three O’Malley siblings watched their parents run a restaurant in the 1970s and decided to continue the family tradition by opening one of their own.
“We thought it would be a good fit for Weston with good prices and variety in the menu,” Sean O’Malley said.
Known as a Southern smokehouse, the O’Malleys operate out of the old Rumpel Hardware building on Main Street in Weston’s downtown historic district. Constructed in 1842, it still has the original pressed-tin ceilings and walls.
Tin Kitchen brought Texas-style smoked barbecue to town, with an emphasis on smoked meats like pork, chicken, ribs and brisket, all simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Burgers and barbecued meat sandwiches are also available.
The restaurant pays special attention to trimming, preparing and cooking the brisket, O’Malley said.
“We spend the most time of anything on the brisket,” he said.
What makes their cooking process unusual is cooking the entire brisket or “packer” — the two pectoral muscles of the cut of beef — before separating them.
Cooking a packer requires more attention to time, trim and temperature than cooking half at a time, O’Malley said.
In addition , Tin Kitchen offers salads, including the distinctive TK salad, an entree with mixed vegetables and barbecue that customers can top with their choice of sauce.
All salad dressings are handmade in the restaurant — including a ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, poppy-seed and house dressing.
Also on the menu are classic Southern sides, such as baked beans, slaw and mac and cheese.
Tin Kitchen also has a dessert menu with baked goods made from scratch: chocolate espresso cake, banana pudding and pie varieties including coconut cream, chocolate pecan and key lime.
O’Malley said they are fortunate to have a consistent baker on staff that can precisely follow the dessert recipes that came from his mother.
Tin Kitchen also has a full-service bar called TK2 —The Public House, with craft beer and a cocktail menu that lists specialty drinks such as Missouri mules, palomas and old fashioneds.
O’Malley said the bar is now used primarily for extra seating, and they are looking to expand capacity through a renovation that would add enough space to accommodate around 80 more diners.
Tin Kitchen also offers a full catering menu for large events such as weddings and graduation parties.